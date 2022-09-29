SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) is -72.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.85 and a high of $14.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLGC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $3.16, the stock is -10.20% and -23.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing 6.40% at the moment leaves the stock -52.93% off its SMA200. SLGC registered -73.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.11%.

The stock witnessed a -17.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.48%, and is -1.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) has around 320 employees, a market worth around $600.94M and $80.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.07% and -78.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.70%).

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Analyst Forecasts

SomaLogic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.80% this year

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.14M, and float is at 158.02M with Short Float at 7.20%.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.