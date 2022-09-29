Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) is -19.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.33 and a high of $5.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TEF stock was last observed hovering at around $3.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $4.91 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.77% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 6.2% higher than the price target low of $3.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.33, the stock is -12.50% and -19.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -26.35% off its SMA200. TEF registered -26.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.24%.

The stock witnessed a -19.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.83%, and is -6.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) has around 104150 employees, a market worth around $19.95B and $37.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.44 and Fwd P/E is 10.09. Distance from 52-week low is 0.15% and -36.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telefonica S.A. (TEF) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telefonica S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 522.00% this year

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.99B, and float is at 5.24B with Short Float at 0.03%.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) that is -25.87% lower over the past 12 months. Orange S.A. (ORAN) is -16.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.