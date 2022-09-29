UGI Corporation (UGI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is -26.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.53 and a high of $47.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UGI stock was last observed hovering at around $32.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $42.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.97% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 15.95% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.62, the stock is -10.40% and -15.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 2.25% at the moment leaves the stock -15.84% off its SMA200. UGI registered -20.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.14%.

The stock witnessed a -15.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.68%, and is -5.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

UGI Corporation (UGI) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $7.27B and $9.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.39 and Fwd P/E is 10.54. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.35% and -28.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

UGI Corporation (UGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UGI Corporation (UGI) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UGI Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 168.50% this year

UGI Corporation (UGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 210.19M, and float is at 207.78M with Short Float at 2.59%.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at UGI Corporation (UGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walsh John L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Walsh John L sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $39.05 per share for a total of $2.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

UGI Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that Walsh John L (Director) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $39.51 per share for $2.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the UGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Walsh John L (Director) disposed off 105,000 shares at an average price of $42.36 for $4.45 million. The insider now directly holds 429,734 shares of UGI Corporation (UGI).

UGI Corporation (UGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Southern Company (SO) that is trading 17.08% up over the past 12 months and ONEOK Inc. (OKE) that is -9.16% lower over the same period. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is 25.80% up on the 1-year trading charts.