Valley National Bancorp (VLY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is -19.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.01 and a high of $15.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VLY stock was last observed hovering at around $10.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $14.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.61% off the consensus price target high of $16.50 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 11.04% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.12, the stock is -4.46% and -5.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing 1.92% at the moment leaves the stock -11.39% off its SMA200. VLY registered -16.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.71%.

The stock witnessed a -6.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.30%, and is -5.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has around 3370 employees, a market worth around $5.72B and $1.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.98 and Fwd P/E is 7.50. Profit margin for the company is 30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.09% and -26.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Valley National Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.50% this year

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 506.30M, and float is at 499.29M with Short Float at 2.13%.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Valley National Bancorp (VLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WILLIAMS SIDNEY S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WILLIAMS SIDNEY S bought 208 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $12.12 per share for a total of $2521.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10854.0 shares.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) that is trading 2.40% up over the past 12 months and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) that is -7.21% lower over the same period. Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) is -60.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.