Which institution holds the most shares in BlackLine Inc. (BL)

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) is -41.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.66 and a high of $135.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BL stock was last observed hovering at around $55.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.6% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.04% off the consensus price target high of $112.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -0.72% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.43, the stock is -8.59% and -9.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 8.24% at the moment leaves the stock -19.00% off its SMA200. BL registered -49.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.50%.

The stock witnessed a -10.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.36%, and is -3.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.44% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

BlackLine Inc. (BL) has around 1888 employees, a market worth around $3.75B and $473.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 145.26. Profit margin for the company is -15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.69% and -55.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

BlackLine Inc. (BL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BlackLine Inc. (BL) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BlackLine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -139.10% this year

BlackLine Inc. (BL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.44M, and float is at 54.94M with Short Float at 7.88%.

BlackLine Inc. (BL) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at BlackLine Inc. (BL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Unterman Thomas, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Unterman Thomas sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $66.06 per share for a total of $33030.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51051.0 shares.

BlackLine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that HIRSCH PETER (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 1,997 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $69.91 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34427.0 shares of the BL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Unterman Thomas (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $62.42 for $31210.0. The insider now directly holds 50,589 shares of BlackLine Inc. (BL).

BlackLine Inc. (BL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading -13.48% down over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -67.20% lower over the same period.