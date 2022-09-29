Which institution holds the most shares in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) is -44.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.08 and a high of $8.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $6.89 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.83 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 13.3% higher than the price target low of $4.66 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.04, the stock is -3.91% and -1.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 5.76% at the moment leaves the stock -32.63% off its SMA200. HBM registered -31.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.27%.

The stock witnessed a -13.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.81%, and is -0.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.56% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has around 2505 employees, a market worth around $1.51B and $2.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.12. Profit margin for the company is -5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.17% and -53.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.90%).

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.90% this year

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 261.89M, and float is at 261.62M with Short Float at 5.34%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) that is trading -21.47% down over the past 12 months and PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) that is -0.64% lower over the same period. Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is -23.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.