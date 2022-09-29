Which institution holds the most shares in iBio Inc. (IBIO)

iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) is -61.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $1.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.6% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 79.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is -32.12% and -24.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.39 million and changing -32.28% at the moment leaves the stock -39.76% off its SMA200. IBIO registered -80.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.13%.

The stock witnessed a -24.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.99%, and is -43.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.68% over the week and 17.72% over the month.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $50.20M and $2.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -2.73% and -81.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.00%).

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 80.30% this year

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 218.10M, and float is at 217.65M with Short Float at 4.44%.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at iBio Inc. (IBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lutz Robert Matthew, the company’s . SEC filings show that Lutz Robert Matthew sold 24,625 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $0.35 per share for a total of $8510.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

iBio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Maddux Randy Joe (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 37,243 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $0.68 per share for $25444.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the IBIO stock.