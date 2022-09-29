Which institution holds the most shares in National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN)

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) is -14.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.12 and a high of $48.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NNN stock was last observed hovering at around $40.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.46% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 8.16% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.33, the stock is -5.80% and -9.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock -7.34% off its SMA200. NNN registered -5.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.92%.

The stock witnessed a -9.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.64%, and is -3.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) has around 72 employees, a market worth around $7.45B and $748.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.20 and Fwd P/E is 22.34. Profit margin for the company is 39.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.65% and -15.48% from its 52-week high.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Retail Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.50% this year

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 177.11M, and float is at 175.59M with Short Float at 1.99%.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HABICHT KEVIN B, the company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that HABICHT KEVIN B sold 10,520 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $48.06 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is trading -18.97% down over the past 12 months and EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) that is -13.40% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -30.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.