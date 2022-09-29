Which institution holds the most shares in nCino Inc. (NCNO)

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) is -35.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.94 and a high of $77.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NCNO stock was last observed hovering at around $34.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.43%.

Currently trading at $35.45, the stock is 3.92% and 4.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 4.20% at the moment leaves the stock -10.45% off its SMA200. NCNO registered -50.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.27%.

The stock witnessed a 12.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.08%, and is -0.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.36% over the week and 5.95% over the month.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) has around 1681 employees, a market worth around $3.93B and $338.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 668.87. Profit margin for the company is -23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.08% and -54.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.30%).

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Analyst Forecasts

nCino Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.60% this year

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.39M, and float is at 109.05M with Short Float at 4.37%.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sellers Jeanette, the company’s VP of Accounting. SEC filings show that Sellers Jeanette sold 1,213 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 26 at a price of $33.76 per share for a total of $40951.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19859.0 shares.

nCino Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Rudow David (CFO & Treasurer) sold a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $32.37 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the NCNO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Sellers Jeanette (VP of Accounting) disposed off 974 shares at an average price of $32.34 for $31504.0. The insider now directly holds 21,072 shares of nCino Inc. (NCNO).