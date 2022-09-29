Which institution holds the most shares in Ready Capital Corporation (RC)

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is -29.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.43 and a high of $16.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.81% off the consensus price target high of $18.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 24.48% higher than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.95, the stock is -13.19% and -17.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock -22.77% off its SMA200. RC registered -27.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.52%.

The stock witnessed a -20.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.36%, and is -11.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.04% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $599.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.83 and Fwd P/E is 6.14. Profit margin for the company is 33.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.99% and -33.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ready Capital Corporation (RC) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ready Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 154.50% this year

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.36M, and float is at 113.22M with Short Float at 2.23%.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Ready Capital Corporation (RC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ahlborn Andrew, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Ahlborn Andrew sold 3,035 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $13.80 per share for a total of $41883.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51430.0 shares.

Ready Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that Ahlborn Andrew (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,465 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $13.80 per share for $20217.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54465.0 shares of the RC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Capasse Thomas E (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $24.59 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of Ready Capital Corporation (RC).