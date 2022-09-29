Which institution holds the most shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) is -31.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.92 and a high of $24.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RXRX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.32% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -45.75% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.66, the stock is 1.57% and 11.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 7.07% at the moment leaves the stock 18.98% off its SMA200. RXRX registered -49.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.29%.

The stock witnessed a 14.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.84%, and is 7.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.27% over the week and 9.19% over the month.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $2.00B and $18.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 136.99% and -52.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.80%).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -177.30% this year

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 172.21M, and float is at 144.32M with Short Float at 9.97%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Virani Shafique, the company’s Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Virani Shafique sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $13.36 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93773.0 shares.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Gibson Christopher (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $10.50 per share for $26255.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the RXRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Gibson Christopher (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 36,566 shares at an average price of $10.34 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 549,262 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.18% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 3.23% higher over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -76.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.