Which institution holds the most shares in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) is -34.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.57 and a high of $36.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RCKT stock was last observed hovering at around $13.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.66% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 40.42% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.30, the stock is -1.34% and -8.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 6.08% at the moment leaves the stock -7.95% off its SMA200. RCKT registered -53.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.22%.

The stock witnessed a -8.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.75%, and is 14.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.09% over the week and 7.07% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 89.03% and -61.22% from its 52-week high.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.00% this year

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.48M, and float is at 61.98M with Short Float at 18.97%.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schwartz Jonathan David, the company’s . SEC filings show that Schwartz Jonathan David sold 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $16.41 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Shah Gaurav (CEO) bought a total of 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $17.34 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.52 million shares of the RCKT stock.