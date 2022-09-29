Which institution holds the most shares in Ryder System Inc. (R)

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) is -6.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.71 and a high of $93.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The R stock was last observed hovering at around $76.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $86.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.44% off the consensus price target high of $106.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 1.4% higher than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.91, the stock is 3.90% and -0.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 1.10% off its SMA200. R registered -8.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.20%.

The stock witnessed a -4.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.11%, and is 7.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.85% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Ryder System Inc. (R) has around 42800 employees, a market worth around $4.09B and $10.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.48 and Fwd P/E is 6.99. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.63% and -17.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Ryder System Inc. (R) Analyst Forecasts

Ryder System Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 661.70% this year

Ryder System Inc. (R) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.19M, and float is at 50.63M with Short Float at 2.62%.

Ryder System Inc. (R) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Ryder System Inc. (R) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ravindran Rajeev, the company’s EVP & CIO. SEC filings show that Ravindran Rajeev sold 2,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 29 at a price of $77.60 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12661.0 shares.

Ryder System Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Nieto Luis P Jr (Director) sold a total of 2,220 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $73.28 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26939.0 shares of the R stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, SMITH E FOLLIN (Director) disposed off 1,110 shares at an average price of $73.24 for $81296.0. The insider now directly holds 39,160 shares of Ryder System Inc. (R).

Ryder System Inc. (R): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) that is trading -25.52% down over the past 12 months and C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) that is 12.15% higher over the same period. XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) is -43.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.