Which Institutions Own Shares In Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) is -19.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.65 and a high of $16.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AQN stock was last observed hovering at around $11.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $11.60, the stock is -12.48% and -15.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -18.25% off its SMA200. AQN registered -21.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.55%.

The stock witnessed a -18.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.82%, and is -9.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) has around 3445 employees, a market worth around $10.77B and $3.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.52 and Fwd P/E is 14.37. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.47% and -27.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.60% this year

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 677.82M, and float is at 677.45M with Short Float at 2.14%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PG&E Corporation (PCG) that is 30.60% higher over the past 12 months. American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is -18.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.