Which Institutions Own Shares In Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)?

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is -9.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.00 and a high of $46.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIP stock was last observed hovering at around $37.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.29% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 18.64% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.61, the stock is -10.87% and -10.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -9.55% off its SMA200. BIP registered -1.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.81%.

The stock witnessed a -14.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.16%, and is -10.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 42.72 and Fwd P/E is 37.05. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.69% and -20.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 403.20% this year

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 651.63M, and float is at 458.02M with Short Float at 0.21%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading 17.34% up over the past 12 months and TransAlta Corporation (TAC) that is -10.41% lower over the same period.