Which Institutions Own Shares In Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) is -7.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.02 and a high of $9.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLNE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.96% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 18.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.68, the stock is -7.78% and -14.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing 5.58% at the moment leaves the stock -9.62% off its SMA200. CLNE registered -33.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.92%.

The stock witnessed a -20.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.11%, and is -4.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.78% over the week and 6.13% over the month.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) has around 482 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $358.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.29% and -41.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.10%).

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -789.10% this year

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 222.43M, and float is at 175.73M with Short Float at 8.06%.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Littlefair Andrew J, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Littlefair Andrew J bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $4.09 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.55 million shares.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) that is trading 66.60% up over the past 12 months and MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) that is -6.77% lower over the same period. Republic Services Inc. (RSG) is 15.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.