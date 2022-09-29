Which Institutions Own Shares In Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG)?

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) is -1.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.94 and a high of $22.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRBG stock was last observed hovering at around $20.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.42% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 21.42% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.43, the stock is -1.75% and -1.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -1.75% off its SMA200.

Current P/E ratio is 1.26. Distance from 52-week low is 2.46% and -7.14% from its 52-week high.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 645.00M, and float is at 141.86M.