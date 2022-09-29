Which Institutions Own Shares In Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)?

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) is -5.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $95.48 and a high of $116.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DUK stock was last observed hovering at around $98.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.29%.

Currently trading at $99.61, the stock is -6.51% and -7.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -6.89% off its SMA200. DUK registered 2.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.24%.

The stock witnessed a -8.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.04%, and is -4.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) has around 27605 employees, a market worth around $77.41B and $27.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.16 and Fwd P/E is 17.36. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.33% and -14.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Analyst Forecasts

Duke Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 188.40% this year

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 770.00M, and float is at 769.18M with Short Float at 1.00%.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by YOUNG STEVEN K, the company’s EVP & CCO. SEC filings show that YOUNG STEVEN K sold 415 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $107.04 per share for a total of $44422.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Duke Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Jamil Dhiaa M. (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $109.93 per share for $76951.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58957.0 shares of the DUK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, MCKEE E MARIE (Director) disposed off 1,589 shares at an average price of $109.39 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 1 shares of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK).

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 6.60% up over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 17.08% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is 2.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.