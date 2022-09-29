Which Institutions Own Shares In Eversource Energy (ES)?

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is -8.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.07 and a high of $94.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ES stock was last observed hovering at around $82.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $94.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.04% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 5.5% higher than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.16, the stock is -6.70% and -7.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -5.27% off its SMA200. ES registered 2.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.26%.

The stock witnessed a -9.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.38%, and is -5.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Eversource Energy (ES) has around 9227 employees, a market worth around $29.19B and $11.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.68 and Fwd P/E is 18.96. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.91% and -12.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Eversource Energy (ES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eversource Energy (ES) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eversource Energy is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.10% this year

Eversource Energy (ES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 345.89M, and float is at 345.13M with Short Float at 1.18%.

Eversource Energy (ES) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Eversource Energy (ES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BUTLER GREGORY B, the company’s Executive VP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that BUTLER GREGORY B sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $91.33 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71814.0 shares.

Eversource Energy disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that BUTH JAY S. (VP, Controller, Chief Acct Off) sold a total of 650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $92.55 per share for $60158.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17516.0 shares of the ES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Conner Penelope M (EVP-Cust Exp & Energy Strategy) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $91.75 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 4,979 shares of Eversource Energy (ES).

Eversource Energy (ES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 6.60% up over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 17.08% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is 2.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.