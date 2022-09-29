Which Institutions Own Shares In Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)?

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) is -40.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.91 and a high of $12.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OCUL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.76% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 36.46% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.13, the stock is -27.17% and -20.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing -4.18% at the moment leaves the stock -16.46% off its SMA200. OCUL registered -60.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.56%.

The stock witnessed a -19.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.17%, and is -28.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.74% over the week and 7.45% over the month.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) has around 228 employees, a market worth around $343.74M and $49.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -65.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.92% and -66.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.00%).

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.70% this year

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.76M, and float is at 75.85M with Short Float at 3.83%.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SUMMER ROAD LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SUMMER ROAD LLC bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $4.80 per share for a total of $47986.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.94 million shares.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that SUMMER ROAD LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $5.00 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.93 million shares of the OCUL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, SUMMER ROAD LLC (10% Owner) acquired 4,023 shares at an average price of $5.20 for $20920.0. The insider now directly holds 5,894,761 shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL).

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) that is trading -16.38% down over the past 12 months and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) that is -39.68% lower over the same period.