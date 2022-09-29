Which Institutions Own Shares In On Holding AG (ONON)?

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) is -52.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.16 and a high of $55.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONON stock was last observed hovering at around $16.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98% off its average median price target of $28.52 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.28% off the consensus price target high of $35.31 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -9.54% lower than the price target low of $16.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.91, the stock is -4.61% and -13.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing 5.79% at the moment leaves the stock -24.95% off its SMA200. ONON registered -44.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.40%.

The stock witnessed a -13.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.73%, and is 0.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.71% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

On Holding AG (ONON) has around 1158 employees, a market worth around $11.34B and $958.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 43.16. Profit margin for the company is -11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.83% and -67.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.70%).

On Holding AG (ONON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for On Holding AG (ONON) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

On Holding AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -555.80% this year

On Holding AG (ONON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 316.73M, and float is at 175.26M with Short Float at 7.72%.