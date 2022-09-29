Which Institutions Own Shares In OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)?

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) is -59.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.78 and a high of $5.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $5.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.06% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 51.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.95, the stock is -5.45% and -15.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.61 million and changing 4.84% at the moment leaves the stock -36.30% off its SMA200. OPK registered -46.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.00%.

The stock witnessed a -15.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.71%, and is 2.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) has around 5767 employees, a market worth around $1.51B and $1.43B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.55% and -62.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OPKO Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -197.40% this year

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 712.55M, and float is at 416.99M with Short Float at 9.15%.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Insider Activity

A total of 133 insider transactions have happened at OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 133 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, the company’s CEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 26 at a price of $1.80 per share for a total of $89979.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 197.76 million shares.

OPKO Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 23 that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 23 and was made at $1.85 per share for $92313.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 197.71 million shares of the OPK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $1.90 for $94837.0. The insider now directly holds 197,656,694 shares of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK).

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.18% up over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is 20.42% higher over the same period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 16.60% up on the 1-year trading charts.