Which Institutions Own Shares In Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) is -80.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.76 and a high of $34.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PGY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.92% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.92% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.93, the stock is -75.91% and -86.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing 4.04% at the moment leaves the stock -81.31% off its SMA200. PGY registered -80.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -80.44%.

The stock witnessed a -84.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.22%, and is -16.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.39% over the week and 15.36% over the month.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has around 799 employees, a market worth around $1.44B and $643.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.66% and -94.41% from its 52-week high.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 679.37M, and float is at 458.95M with Short Float at 0.18%.