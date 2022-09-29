Which Institutions Own Shares In Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) is -11.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.12 and a high of $3.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UGP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.44% off the consensus price target high of $4.30 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 12.06% higher than the price target low of $2.57 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.26, the stock is -11.93% and -12.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -13.30% off its SMA200. UGP registered -15.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.23%.

The stock witnessed a -20.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.61%, and is -11.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.74% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has around 16643 employees, a market worth around $2.71B and $24.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.71 and Fwd P/E is 9.70. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.66% and -27.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.00% this year

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.20B, and float is at 748.33M with Short Float at 0.58%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading 26.56% up over the past 12 months and Shell plc (SHEL) that is 11.56% higher over the same period. Braskem S.A. (BAK) is -51.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.