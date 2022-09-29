Which Institutions Own Shares In Velo3D Inc. (VLD)?

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE: VLD) is -41.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.28 and a high of $13.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VLD stock was last observed hovering at around $4.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $5.58 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -127.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.55, the stock is 5.31% and 11.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 10.71% at the moment leaves the stock -8.64% off its SMA200. VLD registered -53.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.83%.

The stock witnessed a 15.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 234.56%, and is -1.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.41% over the week and 9.36% over the month.

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) has around 193 employees, a market worth around $892.71M and $51.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -36.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 255.47% and -65.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-91.40%).

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Velo3D Inc. (VLD) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Velo3D Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.50% this year

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.28M, and float is at 156.97M with Short Float at 5.42%.

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Velo3D Inc. (VLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times.