Who are the Institutional Holders in A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)?

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) is -41.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.88 and a high of $86.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AOS stock was last observed hovering at around $49.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.12% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.48% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -2.96% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.45, the stock is -6.06% and -13.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 2.27% at the moment leaves the stock -22.44% off its SMA200. AOS registered -20.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.24%.

The stock witnessed a -12.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.94%, and is -1.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) has around 13700 employees, a market worth around $7.90B and $3.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.51 and Fwd P/E is 13.73. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.20% and -41.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.00%).

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A. O. Smith Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.40% this year

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.69M, and float is at 127.54M with Short Float at 5.23%.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carver Samuel M., the company’s SVP – Global Operations. SEC filings show that Carver Samuel M. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $59.57 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5144.0 shares.

A. O. Smith Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Larsen Michael M (Director) bought a total of 3,925 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $69.87 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7425.0 shares of the AOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Rajendra Ajita G (Director) disposed off 4,209 shares at an average price of $83.29 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 23,732 shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS).

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) that is -28.98% lower over the past 12 months. Trane Technologies plc (TT) is -15.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.