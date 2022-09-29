Who are the Institutional Holders in Bruker Corporation (BRKR)?

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) is -38.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.42 and a high of $87.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRKR stock was last observed hovering at around $48.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.7% off its average median price target of $79.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.64% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 6.15% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.62, the stock is -4.53% and -13.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 5.52% at the moment leaves the stock -20.10% off its SMA200. BRKR registered -34.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.29%.

The stock witnessed a -10.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.00%, and is 0.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) has around 7765 employees, a market worth around $7.68B and $2.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.63 and Fwd P/E is 20.29. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.61% and -40.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bruker Corporation (BRKR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bruker Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.60% this year

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.00M, and float is at 99.92M with Short Float at 2.64%.

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Bruker Corporation (BRKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LAUKIEN FRANK H, the company’s PRESIDENT & CEO. SEC filings show that LAUKIEN FRANK H bought 1,710 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $57.64 per share for a total of $98559.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38.48 million shares.

Bruker Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that LAUKIEN FRANK H (CEO, President) sold a total of 26,790 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $68.51 per share for $1.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38.47 million shares of the BRKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, LAUKIEN FRANK H (CEO, President) disposed off 26,200 shares at an average price of $68.12 for $1.78 million. The insider now directly holds 38,460,823 shares of Bruker Corporation (BRKR).

Bruker Corporation (BRKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -10.17% down over the past 12 months and Illumina Inc. (ILMN) that is -50.93% lower over the same period. PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) is -30.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.