Who are the Institutional Holders in Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)?

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) is -45.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.51 and a high of $53.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRSH stock was last observed hovering at around $13.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.08% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -1.64% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.23, the stock is 1.22% and -0.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 5.25% at the moment leaves the stock -18.42% off its SMA200. FRSH registered -66.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.52%.

The stock witnessed a 5.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.79%, and is 1.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.97% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $4.11B and $438.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 35.39% and -73.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.40%).

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Freshworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.70% this year

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 284.76M, and float is at 138.57M with Short Float at 10.01%.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Accel Leaders 3 GP Associates, the company’s Member of 10% owner group. SEC filings show that Accel Leaders 3 GP Associates bought 439,708 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 20 at a price of $14.66 per share for a total of $6.45 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.66 million shares.

Freshworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 20 that GANDHI SAMEER K (Director) bought a total of 439,708 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 20 and was made at $14.66 per share for $6.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.66 million shares of the FRSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 19, GANDHI SAMEER K (Director) acquired 346,103 shares at an average price of $14.78 for $5.12 million. The insider now directly holds 1,258,930 shares of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH).