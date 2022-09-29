Who are the Institutional Holders in Lazard Ltd (LAZ)?

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) is -25.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.72 and a high of $53.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LAZ stock was last observed hovering at around $31.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.64% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -8.93% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.68, the stock is -9.25% and -11.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 2.25% at the moment leaves the stock -11.05% off its SMA200. LAZ registered -28.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.03%.

The stock witnessed a -10.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.00%, and is -8.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) has around 3269 employees, a market worth around $3.89B and $3.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.84 and Fwd P/E is 9.12. Profit margin for the company is 16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.38% and -38.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lazard Ltd (LAZ) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lazard Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.00% this year

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.77M, and float is at 108.57M with Short Float at 4.49%.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Lazard Ltd (LAZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stern Alexander F., the company’s President. SEC filings show that Stern Alexander F. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $35.29 per share for a total of $2.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Lazard Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Hoffman Scott D (CAO and General Counsel) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $46.20 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68096.0 shares of the LAZ stock.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Morgan Stanley (MS) that is trading -20.16% down over the past 12 months and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) that is -22.78% lower over the same period. Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is -27.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.