Who are the Institutional Holders in Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA)?

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) is -59.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.92 and a high of $23.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SANA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.28% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 10.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.25, the stock is -5.23% and -12.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 4.52% at the moment leaves the stock -21.12% off its SMA200. SANA registered -72.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.41%.

The stock witnessed a -2.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is -2.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.67% over the week and 7.82% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 59.24% and -73.40% from its 52-week high.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.80% this year

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 187.63M, and float is at 168.78M with Short Float at 15.35%.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Yang Patrick Y, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Yang Patrick Y bought 28,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $7.30 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that MacDonald James J. (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $6.28 per share for $2091.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the SANA stock.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.18% up over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 50.89% higher over the same period.