Who are the Institutional Holders in SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM)?

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) is -26.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.73 and a high of $31.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SKM stock was last observed hovering at around $19.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $19.65, the stock is -4.42% and -8.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -20.04% off its SMA200. SKM registered -32.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.30%.

The stock witnessed a -6.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.98%, and is -2.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 1.70% over the month.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) has around 34847 employees, a market worth around $7.75B and $12.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.89. Distance from 52-week low is -0.41% and -36.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) Analyst Forecasts

SK Telecom Co.Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 107.50% this year

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 392.43M, and float is at 74.90M with Short Float at 0.45%.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KT Corporation (KT) that is trading -7.95% down over the past 12 months and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) that is 21.36% higher over the same period. PLDT Inc. (PHI) is -19.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.