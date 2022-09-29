Who are the Institutional Holders in TC Energy Corporation (TRP)?

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) is -7.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.76 and a high of $59.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRP stock was last observed hovering at around $42.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22%.

Currently trading at $43.22, the stock is -8.14% and -13.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.37 million and changing 2.90% at the moment leaves the stock -17.41% off its SMA200. TRP registered -11.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.65%.

The stock witnessed a -15.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.19%, and is -7.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has around 7017 employees, a market worth around $45.19B and $10.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.23 and Fwd P/E is 10.03. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.50% and -27.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TC Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.70% this year

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 983.00M, and float is at 981.96M with Short Float at 1.36%.