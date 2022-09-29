Who are the Institutional Holders in Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)?

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) is -81.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $33.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TOPS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.48% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.48% higher than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.03, the stock is -35.85% and -50.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.44 million and changing 29.49% at the moment leaves the stock -77.68% off its SMA200. TOPS registered -90.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.71%.

The stock witnessed a -47.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.15%, and is -29.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 40.43% over the week and 17.59% over the month.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $158.62M and $56.37M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.31. Distance from 52-week low is 44.29% and -90.82% from its 52-week high.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Top Ships Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.35M, and float is at 2.79M with Short Float at 0.85%.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.