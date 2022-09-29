Who is the Top Investor In 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR)?

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) is -76.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $1.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NMTR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 88.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.23, the stock is -7.18% and -10.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.42 million and changing 5.37% at the moment leaves the stock -55.16% off its SMA200. NMTR registered -83.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.32%.

The stock witnessed a -17.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.05%, and is 1.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.82% over the week and 10.00% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 14.39% and -84.21% from its 52-week high.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.00% this year

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 259.00M, and float is at 248.46M with Short Float at 1.00%.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Temperato John, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Temperato John bought 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 06 at a price of $0.23 per share for a total of $28462.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.43 million shares.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that Sirgo Mark A (Director) bought a total of 175,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $0.25 per share for $42962.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.45 million shares of the NMTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Constantino Michael T. (Director) acquired 16,000 shares at an average price of $0.48 for $7608.0. The insider now directly holds 60,509 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR).