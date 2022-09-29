Who is the Top Investor In Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI)?

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) is -13.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.91 and a high of $20.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBAI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.19% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 3.88% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.34, the stock is -0.78% and 0.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -2.29% off its SMA200. LBAI registered -7.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.93%.

The stock witnessed a 0.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.16%, and is -1.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) has around 681 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $291.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.56 and Fwd P/E is 8.28. Profit margin for the company is 30.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.47% and -21.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.20%).

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.00% this year

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.83M, and float is at 61.39M with Short Float at 2.53%.

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gragnolati Brian, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gragnolati Brian bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $18.74 per share for a total of $18740.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22177.0 shares.

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Hanson James E. II (Director) bought a total of 1,125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $18.03 per share for $20283.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26476.0 shares of the LBAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Hanson James E. II (Director) acquired 1,025 shares at an average price of $18.96 for $19434.0. The insider now directly holds 25,329 shares of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI).

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) that is trading 2.40% up over the past 12 months and Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) that is -1.06% lower over the same period. Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) is 8.53% up on the 1-year trading charts.