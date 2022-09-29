Who is the Top Investor In Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)?

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is -35.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.61 and a high of $28.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEVI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.82% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 14.58% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.23, the stock is -5.47% and -10.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing 1.82% at the moment leaves the stock -17.19% off its SMA200. LEVI registered -36.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.98%.

The stock witnessed a -8.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.41%, and is -5.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has around 16600 employees, a market worth around $6.46B and $6.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.19 and Fwd P/E is 9.93. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.94% and -43.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Levi Strauss & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 522.10% this year

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 397.88M, and float is at 93.09M with Short Float at 9.79%.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JAFFE SETH, the company’s EVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that JAFFE SETH sold 12,365 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $17.57 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Levi Strauss & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that JAFFE SETH (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 12,782 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $18.75 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the LEVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 30, JAFFE SETH (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 11,948 shares at an average price of $16.44 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 148,299 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI).