Who is the Top Investor In MicroVision Inc. (MVIS)?

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) is -20.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $12.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MVIS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $3.97, the stock is -6.58% and -16.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing 4.75% at the moment leaves the stock -5.75% off its SMA200. MVIS registered -66.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.47%.

The stock witnessed a -17.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.75%, and is -3.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.89% over the week and 7.25% over the month.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) has around 96 employees, a market worth around $701.62M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 58.80% and -67.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.10%).

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -175.80% this year

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 165.24M, and float is at 164.20M with Short Float at 25.03%.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by oz seval F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that oz seval F sold 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $5.94 per share for a total of $7423.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5489.0 shares.

MicroVision Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that BIDDISCOMBE SIMON (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $6.89 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64028.0 shares of the MVIS stock.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eMagin Corporation (EMAN) that is trading -72.97% down over the past 12 months and Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) that is -51.01% lower over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is -16.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.