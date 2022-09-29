Who is the Top Investor In Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD)?

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) is -40.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.47 and a high of $28.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOMD stock was last observed hovering at around $14.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71%.

Currently trading at $15.20, the stock is -10.48% and -15.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.09 million and changing 4.90% at the moment leaves the stock -28.30% off its SMA200. NOMD registered -44.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.41%.

The stock witnessed a -13.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.08%, and is -9.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.03% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) has around 8002 employees, a market worth around $2.70B and $2.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.86 and Fwd P/E is 8.37. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.04% and -47.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Analyst Forecasts

Nomad Foods Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.70% this year

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.10M, and float is at 145.45M with Short Float at 1.16%.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is trading -8.19% down over the past 12 months and Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) that is -44.91% lower over the same period.