Who is the Top Investor In The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is -18.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.64 and a high of $86.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TD stock was last observed hovering at around $61.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.23% off its average median price target of $74.61 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.41% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 15.52% higher than the price target low of $74.21 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.69, the stock is -3.62% and -4.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -13.99% off its SMA200. TD registered -6.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.86%.

The stock witnessed a -5.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.67%, and is -2.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has around 89464 employees, a market worth around $117.41B and $25.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.72 and Fwd P/E is 6.99. Profit margin for the company is 42.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.91% and -27.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.10% this year

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.80B, and float is at 1.79B with Short Float at 0.53%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading -34.99% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -11.13% lower over the same period. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -8.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.