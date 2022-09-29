Who is the Top Investor In Vy Global Growth (VYGG)?

Vy Global Growth (NYSE: VYGG) is 2.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.77 and a high of $10.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VYGG stock was last observed hovering at around $10.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $10.03, the stock is 0.32% and 0.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.68 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 1.40% off its SMA200. VYGG registered 2.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.67%.

The stock witnessed a 0.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.47%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.12% over the week and 0.15% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 21.22. Distance from 52-week low is 2.71% and -0.15% from its 52-week high.

Vy Global Growth (VYGG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 199.30% this year

Vy Global Growth (VYGG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.88M, and float is at 57.03M with Short Float at 0.95%.

Vy Global Growth (VYGG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Vy Global Growth (VYGG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.