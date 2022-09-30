A peek at Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL): Who has invested in It?

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) is -20.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.59 and a high of $16.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOGL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $14.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.81% off the consensus price target high of $17.47 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 18.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.37, the stock is -16.69% and -26.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.15 million and changing -5.27% at the moment leaves the stock -34.47% off its SMA200. GOGL registered -29.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.13%.

The stock witnessed a -22.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.68%, and is -15.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $1.55B and $1.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.15 and Fwd P/E is 4.42. Profit margin for the company is 50.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.83% and -55.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golden Ocean Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 384.30% this year

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.64M, and float is at 122.22M with Short Float at 6.12%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Frontline Ltd. (FRO) that is trading 19.93% up over the past 12 months and Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) that is 97.60% higher over the same period. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is -25.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.