A peek at Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC): Who has invested in It?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is -17.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.48 and a high of $22.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MFC stock was last observed hovering at around $16.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $15.73, the stock is -7.15% and -11.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.41 million and changing -1.99% at the moment leaves the stock -17.09% off its SMA200. MFC registered -18.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.04%.

The stock witnessed a -9.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.23%, and is -4.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has around 38000 employees, a market worth around $30.92B and $22.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.48 and Fwd P/E is 4.67. Profit margin for the company is 25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.61% and -29.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Analyst Forecasts

Manulife Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.70% this year

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.92B, and float is at 1.90B with Short Float at 2.13%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -21.61% down over the past 12 months. Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is -1.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.