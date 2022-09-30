A peek at National Instruments Corporation (NATI): Who has invested in It?

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI) is -12.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.81 and a high of $45.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NATI stock was last observed hovering at around $38.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.62% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 11.19% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.19, the stock is -2.88% and -2.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -1.70% at the moment leaves the stock -0.11% off its SMA200. NATI registered -3.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.65%.

The stock witnessed a -4.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.29%, and is -2.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

National Instruments Corporation (NATI) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $5.07B and $1.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.34 and Fwd P/E is 14.49. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.11% and -16.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Instruments Corporation (NATI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Instruments Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.60% this year

National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 131.97M, and float is at 131.44M with Short Float at 1.90%.

National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at National Instruments Corporation (NATI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Starkloff Eric Howard, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Starkloff Eric Howard sold 900 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $42.00 per share for a total of $37800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

National Instruments Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Green Jason Elliot (Chief Revenue Officer & EVP) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $41.46 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82081.0 shares of the NATI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Green Jason Elliot (Chief Revenue Officer & EVP) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $38.59 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 86,908 shares of National Instruments Corporation (NATI).

National Instruments Corporation (NATI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) that is trading -34.65% down over the past 12 months and AMETEK Inc. (AME) that is -10.68% lower over the same period. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is -23.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.