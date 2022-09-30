A peek at Ouster Inc. (OUST): Who has invested in It?

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) is -81.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $7.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OUST stock was last observed hovering at around $1.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 52.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.96, the stock is -21.81% and -37.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -7.10% at the moment leaves the stock -66.81% off its SMA200. OUST registered -87.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.64%.

The stock witnessed a -33.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.93%, and is -6.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.64% over the week and 8.18% over the month.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) has around 278 employees, a market worth around $179.20M and $38.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 5.15% and -87.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.20%).

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Analyst Forecasts

Ouster Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.00% this year

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.06M, and float is at 119.27M with Short Float at 8.94%.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Ouster Inc. (OUST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brunelle Anna, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Brunelle Anna sold 3,108 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $1.23 per share for a total of $3818.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.35 million shares.

Ouster Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that SPENCER DARIEN (EVP of Global Operations) sold a total of 2,499 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $1.23 per share for $3070.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.61 million shares of the OUST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Dickerman Nathan (President of Field Operations) disposed off 43,733 shares at an average price of $1.30 for $56980.0. The insider now directly holds 920,986 shares of Ouster Inc. (OUST).