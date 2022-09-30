A peek at Unilever PLC (UL): Who has invested in It?

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) is -16.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.54 and a high of $55.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UL stock was last observed hovering at around $44.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $48.34 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.69% off the consensus price target high of $57.83 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -15.08% lower than the price target low of $38.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.71, the stock is -0.88% and -4.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.81 million and changing 1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -5.88% off its SMA200. UL registered -18.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.35%.

The stock witnessed a -2.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.44%, and is -2.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

Unilever PLC (UL) has around 148000 employees, a market worth around $118.53B and $55.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.09. Distance from 52-week low is 5.10% and -18.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Unilever PLC (UL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unilever PLC (UL) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unilever PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year

Unilever PLC (UL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.56B, and float is at 2.55B with Short Float at 0.13%.

Unilever PLC (UL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) that is trading -6.89% down over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is -9.38% lower over the same period. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 27.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.