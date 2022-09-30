Adient plc (ADNT) Volatility At 5.63%, Should You Add A Position?

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is -39.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.15 and a high of $50.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADNT stock was last observed hovering at around $31.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.41% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.98% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -6.7% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.81, the stock is -10.44% and -13.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -7.72% at the moment leaves the stock -22.21% off its SMA200. ADNT registered -32.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.35%.

The stock witnessed a -13.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.77%, and is -6.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.63% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Adient plc (ADNT) has around 75000 employees, a market worth around $2.89B and $13.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.49 and Fwd P/E is 8.86. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.11% and -43.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

Adient plc (ADNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adient plc (ADNT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adient plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 298.50% this year

Adient plc (ADNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.80M, and float is at 94.15M with Short Float at 4.08%.

Adient plc (ADNT) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Adient plc (ADNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tiltmann Heather M, the company’s EVP, CLO, CHRO & Secretary. SEC filings show that Tiltmann Heather M sold 4,638 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $31.22 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29649.0 shares.

Adient plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Dorlack Jerome J. (EVP, Americas) sold a total of 7,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $31.29 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the ADNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12, Dorlack Jerome J. (EVP, Americas) disposed off 7,800 shares at an average price of $46.95 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 110,237 shares of Adient plc (ADNT).

Adient plc (ADNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) that is trading -53.73% down over the past 12 months and Lear Corporation (LEA) that is -22.93% lower over the same period. Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is -29.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.