Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is -22.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.69 and a high of $67.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEM stock was last observed hovering at around $40.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.44% off the consensus price target high of $104.72 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 24.63% higher than the price target low of $54.97 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.43, the stock is 0.18% and -2.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.98 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -18.60% off its SMA200. AEM registered -18.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.90%.

The stock witnessed a -2.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.46%, and is 0.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has around 6810 employees, a market worth around $19.92B and $4.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.34 and Fwd P/E is 18.94. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.93% and -38.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.40% this year

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 455.29M, and float is at 455.23M with Short Float at 3.19%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is trading 17.40% up over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -43.54% lower over the same period. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is 3.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.