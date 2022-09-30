Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is -6.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.35 and a high of $9.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.01% off the consensus price target high of $12.45 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 9.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.22, the stock is 0.95% and -3.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.37 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -4.43% off its SMA200. AGI registered 3.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.22%.

The stock witnessed a -1.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.85%, and is 1.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.14% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has around 1840 employees, a market worth around $4.03B and $1.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.11 and Fwd P/E is 14.62. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.70% and -21.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alamos Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -146.50% this year

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 391.76M, and float is at 390.57M with Short Float at 2.53%.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 9.53% up over the past 12 months and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is -12.50% lower over the same period. Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is 17.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.