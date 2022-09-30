Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) is -39.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.21 and a high of $13.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASTL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $15.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.3% off the consensus price target high of $16.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 41.78% higher than the price target low of $11.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.55, the stock is -22.27% and -27.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing -2.38% at the moment leaves the stock -31.15% off its SMA200. ASTL registered -39.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.94%.

The stock witnessed a -29.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.06%, and is -16.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.04% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) has around 2734 employees, a market worth around $719.91M and $2.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.06 and Fwd P/E is 3.01. Profit margin for the company is 24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.48% and -52.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.70%).

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 953.70% this year

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.67M, and float is at 94.19M with Short Float at 3.49%.