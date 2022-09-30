Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Volatility At 7.69%, Should You Add A Position?

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) is -43.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.13 and a high of $23.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVXL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7%.

Currently trading at $9.75, the stock is 2.85% and -4.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -6.70% at the moment leaves the stock -13.78% off its SMA200. AVXL registered -45.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.54%.

The stock witnessed a 2.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.60%, and is 4.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.69% over the week and 5.93% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 36.75% and -58.91% from its 52-week high.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Analyst Forecasts

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/12/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.30% this year

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.44M, and float is at 75.59M with Short Float at 12.88%.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Skarpelos Athanasios, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Skarpelos Athanasios sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $9.06 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.31 million shares.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) that is trading -38.88% down over the past 12 months and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) that is -14.05% lower over the same period. Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) is -45.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.